InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Way to Personalize a Trailer Hitch (HTM-7502)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am from Texas, where there are thousands of trucks on the road," said an inventor from Burkburnett, Texas. "I see a lot beautiful trucks with plain trailer hitches on them. This made me think of a fantastic new way to dress up a trailer hitch."

He created a prototype for the patented ILLUMINATED TRAILER HITCH COVER ASSEMBLY to enhance the appearance of an ordinary trailer hitch. The accessory lights up at night to create a unique visual effect. This enables people to show their support for a favorite sports team. It is also usable to show support for other causes. The device can be used for company branding (by automotive manufacturers, etc.). Additionally, it provides cheap, automatic advertising.

When asked what makes his idea unique, the inventor said, "The illuminated receiver hitch taillight assembly projects a designated image through the hitch and onto the ground behind the vehicle."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7502, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

