InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Way to Personalize a Vehicle (CBA-3816)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun vehicle accessory that allows drivers to show support for their favorite team, advertise for a business or share a thought," said an inventor, from Aiken, S.C., "so I invented THE I TAG. My design enables you to customize your front vehicle display and it could help to relieve the monotony of everyday travel."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique way to personalize the lower front end of a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to dull and lifeless vanity plates. As a result, it enables a driver to express thoughts, interests, etc. and it could enhance the appearance of the vehicle. The invention features a versatile and attractive design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3816, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

