InventHelp Inventor Develops Uniquely Designed Athletic-Themed Shirt (CBA-3721)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there is a wide variety of athletic apparel available for sale as casual or leisure wear, every now and then a totally different design tends to attract consumer attention. With this in mind, an inventor from Columbia, S.C, exercised his creativity to bring an innovative pattern for athletic shirts to the forefront.

He developed a prototype for THE WRIGHT APPAREL, patent pending, to add a new and uniquely designed apparel option to existing lines of athletic-themed shirts. As such, it provides a novel, fashionable and eye-catching shirt for sports fans that fosters excitement and team spirit. At the same time it gives wearers a convenient place to store and carry essentials. Thus, it eliminates the need to carry personal items or leave them behind. Besides its attractive appearance, this shirt is comfortable, convenient and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I was looking for an athletic-themed shirt with a new and different design," he said, "to distinguish it from other athletic wear on the market."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3721, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

