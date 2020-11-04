InventHelp Inventor Develops Universal Mobile Device Case with Built-In Digital Features (BMA-5489)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with the idea when I was forced to upgrade from a flip phone for better use of texting and lost the ability to listen and talk comfortably," said an inventor from Southcoast, Mass. "I realized that relocating the communications components from the face of the device to its side would make it more ergonomic."

He developed THE FAMILIAR TWIST, patent-pending, to provide a safer, more ergonomic option for cell phone design than existing models. As such, it alleviates such problems as exposing the face to a hot battery and enhances the grip for holding the phone in the hand and between the head and shoulder. At the same time, this safe, attractive accessory alleviates problems with wind interference, improving audio quality, and is easy to use. Lightweight and compact, it is also versatile and practical. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5489, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

