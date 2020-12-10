InventHelp Inventor Develops Universal Smart Assistant (FED-2222)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I disliked how I had to control all of my electronics in my house one by one; this was a very big inconvenience to me," said the inventor from Seattle, Wa. "I came up with invention to allow individuals in their homes to have control and access to all of their electronic devices from one single device."

He invented the TI that offers a "Swiss Army Knife" array of digital device features. This inventions allows the user to combine all of the media devices in their home into one, providing better control and ease for the user. Additionally, the device features media entertainment, ethernet, smart phone technologies, surveillance features and more.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2222, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

