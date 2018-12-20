InventHelp Inventor Develops Upright Pool Noodle (BRK-2555)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Pelham, Ala., has developed the DIAPER NOODLE, a new type of floatation device for recreational swimmers, water sports enthusiasts, boaters, etc. A prototype is available.

"I enjoy being in the pool, but I do not swim very well. I wanted to be able to go into the deep end yet still feel like I was walking around," said the inventor. The DIAPER NOODLE provides a less bulky and more stable alternative to conventional pool floatation noodles. It allows an individual to sit upright while floating in the water. This will enable individuals to more freely exercise within a pool. It will keep hands open for catching and throwing balls, paddling, etc. This new floatation device will ultimately enhance safety in the water. It offers an adjustable design for comfort and security of the user.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2555, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

