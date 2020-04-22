InventHelp Inventor Develops Urinal Attachment for Standard Toilets (RHO-1010)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to say that it's easier to hit a target that is closer rather than farther away. With that in mind, an inventor from Chesterfield, Va., decided to apply that concept to standard bathroom toilet fixtures.

He developed URN-O-LET specifically to provide a closer and easier target for the urine stream than a standard toilet bowl. As such, it keeps toilets free of urine splatter, which improves sanitary conditions in the bathroom. Thus, it saves cleanup time and effort. It is also easy to install, use and clean. This effective bathroom accessory is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I invented this because my wife wanted better hygiene in the bathroom," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RHO-1010, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

