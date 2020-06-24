InventHelp Inventor Develops Utensil Anchor (STU-2367)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Parents told me that they lose utensils as their children accidentally place them in the trash and the sink drain," said an inventor from Salt Lake City, Utah. "This inspired me to develop a means to prevent this loss when emptying food."

He developed the DINNER PLATE FRIENDS to prevent the premature replacement of utensils to save consumers a considerable amount of money. This invention could eliminate utensils from being accidentally thrown away or lost within a sink drain. They would feature a convenient and easy to use design that could be used by parents for years.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-STU-2367, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

