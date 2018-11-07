InventHelp Inventor Develops Vacuum Cleaner Accessory for Improved Dust Removal (LAX-1002)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors from Fontana, Calif., who work in the construction industry, had difficulty keeping vacuum cleaners filters effective because of the high level of dust on the job sites. To solve the problem, they found a way to protect the filter against heavy dust exposure.

They developed a prototype for patent pending WATER PRE FILTER to remove fine dust particles from the air that passes through the main vacuum cleaner filter. As such, it prevents the filter from clogging and extends its life. Thus, it eliminates the need to clean the filter, which saves considerable time and effort. Versatile for use with any canister vacuum, this innovative accessory is also efficient and easy to operate. In addition, it is convenient, practical and affordably priced.

The inventors' experience on the job inspired the idea. "As a general contractor, I have trouble with clogged vacuum cleaner filters," one of them said. "I needed a way to keep the filter clear of dust to optimize its power to pick up dirt."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LAX-1002, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

