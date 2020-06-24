InventHelp Inventor Develops Vape Vending (SKC-568)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working in my shop I was thinking of different ways to sell vapes," said an inventor from Anchorage, Alaska. "This inspired me to conceive of a vending machine that could sell a wide array of products."

He developed the VAV/VEND A VAPE MODEL to automate various retailer applications to allow age-restricted products and other convenience items to be vending from a machine. This invention could transform any store into 24-hour service to provide convenience for retailers and customers. Additionally, it could offer a vast array of items for sale such as vapes, marijuana and alcohol.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-568, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

