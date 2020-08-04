InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory to Enhance Safety for Pets (SOG-375)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love my dog and wanted to create an accessory to keep him safe while waiting for me in the car when I go to the store," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the PET WINDOW."

The invention provides a safer way to temporarily leave a pet behind in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it ensures that there is proper air flow for the pet. As a result, it enhances comfort and it helps to prevent the vehicle interior from overheating. The invention features a secure design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a dog to stay cool and comfortable while waiting in a parked car."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-375, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

