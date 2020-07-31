InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory to Increase Communication (KSC-1455)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea while driving and reading the bumper stickers on the car in front of me," said an inventor, from Lawrence, Kan. "I thought there could be a better way for a driver to display messages, so I invented the BUMP-ME."

The invention provides an effective way for a driver to communicate a message to other vehicles. In doing so, it offers an alternative to honking, flashing headlights and using hand gestures. As a result, it enhances communication, convenience and safety and it eliminates the need to use traditional bumper stickers. The invention features an eye-catching and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added safety or entertainment while driving."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1455, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

