InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory to Reduce Sunlight Glare on a Phone (ALL-2348)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rideshare driver and I needed an easier way to see directions on my phone on sunny days," said an inventor, from Dallas, Ga., "so I invented the CELL PHONE SUN BLOCKER. My design blocks harsh sunlight and it helps you to see your phone screen while driving."

The patent-pending invention prevents sunlight glare on a cell phone screen while in a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to strain or manually shield the phone from glare. As a result, it increases visibility, clarity and convenience and it could provide added safety. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and the owners of cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2348, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

