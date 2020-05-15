InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory to Remove Snow and Ice (HKT-138)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a great dislike for removing snow and ice from my vehicle," said an inventor from Spring Valley, NY, "so I developed the SHELEG."

The invention provides an easy-to-use snow and ice removal system for a vehicle. It offers fast melting of any accumulated cold weather elements. This eliminates the need for a person to be outside for long periods of time to manually remove the snow or ice. The invention features a convenient and easy to use design, which can save the user time, money and effort. Additionally, it is producible in various designs.

The inventor described his invention. "My invention design is safe, effective, and inexpensive."

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18- HKT-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

