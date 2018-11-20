InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Bag Holder/Carrier (AVZ-1770)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Tuscola, Texas, has developed the BAG BUDDY, a portable vehicle accessory. It can hold different types of bags atop the front passenger seat of a motor vehicle in a neat and organized manner.

"I have been known to repurpose other products to keep my bags from falling onto the floor of my car. I came up with my invention to serve this purpose. It will keep various bags secure, as well as accessible, while driving," said the inventor. The BAG BUDDY safely and conveniently holds a purse, shopping bag, briefcase or other items while traveling. It will keep items safe and secure while driving. This accessory allows items to remain intact so they won't scatter about during sudden stops, turns or accelerations. In addition, it will prevent distractions, which will contribute to safer driving. The accessory offers a user-friendly design and can be produced in various sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1770, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

