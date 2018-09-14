InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Cover for Hailstorms (BRK-2508)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to keep my vehicle safe in a hailstorm," said an inventor from Athens, Ala. "I came up with the idea for this energy-absorbing cover so that my vehicle would be safe from dents, chips, scratches and other damages."

She developed the VEHICLE COVER (HAIL) to safeguard a vehicle from damages caused by hailstorms, tornadoes, thunderstorms and other adverse weather conditions. The unit shields the body and paint against dents, dings, scratches and other harm. The cover ensures that windshields and windows are protected. All of this reduces the need for expensive repairs, which provides added peace of mind. Furthermore, the invention is designed for ease of application and removal.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2508, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

