InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Cover to Prevent Hailstorm Damage (DNV-202)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hailstorms can cause excessive and expensive vehicle damage. I thought there should be a convenient way to prevent this damage when parked outside," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so I invented the HAIL GUARD. My design helps to prevent dents, scratches, broken glass and other damage caused by hailstorms."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a parked vehicle during severe weather. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional vehicle covers. As a result, it helps to prevent damage and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it can be produced in various designs and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-202, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

