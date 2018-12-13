InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Safety Device for Parents with Young Children (HUN-660)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy reminder for parents to remove their children from the car after parking," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the LOVE LATCH DEVICE."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent small children from being left behind in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it could help to prevent heat or cold related injuries. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an adaptable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases safety and protection for young children."

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-660, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

