InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Safety System for Drivers with Health Issues (IPL-769)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a school bus driver and I suffer from blood pressure issues," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind. "I wanted to provide drivers like me with advanced warning of detected medical-related issues while driving, so I invented the AUTO EMERGENCY HEALTH SENSORS. My design provides added protection and peace of mind when behind the wheel."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert a driver of elevated blood pressure and other health concerns or heart issues. In doing so, it allows the driver to quickly recognize the problem, pull over and contact help. As a result, it helps to prevent accidents associated with passing out behind the wheel and it enhances safety. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for drivers with health-related issues, the military, semi-truck drivers, airlines, health conscious individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor said, "Many accidents have happened to people who have no idea they are sick or feel okay to drive even though they are sick. This may help you to rethink getting behind the wheel and it could potentially lower insurance costs for those with health issues or elderly individuals."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-769, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

