InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Safety System to Protect Children (HUN-1008)

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safety system to prevent children and babies from being left behind in a parked car," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the BABY BOOSTER SEAT SENSOR. My design ensures that the child is safe, and it enables help to be contacted if needed."

The patent-pending invention provides added protection for a baby or young child in a car seat. It also offers effective alerts and reminders for parents. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and parents with babies and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

