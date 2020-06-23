InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Setting Saver (SFO-710)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working as an auto technician I continually lost all of the memory settings when the battery was disconnected," said an inventor from Gilroy, California. "This inspired me to develop a device that could save all the settings."

He developed the MEMORY SAVER as a means to save computer memory when a vehicle's battery was disconnected. This invention could eliminate the frustration and annoyance with all clock and radio settings being lost. Additionally, it may help ensure full customer satisfaction to promote goodwill and boost customer satisfaction.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-710, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

