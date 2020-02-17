InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Stepladder (BSJ-392)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Boise, Idaho, has developed the SIDE STEP, a portable stepladder for scaling the side of a pickup truck, SUV or automobile to access gear that might normally be hard to reach.

"I spent too many years trying to climb and maneuver around the load and fifth-wheel trailer hitch to reach the back of my truck. I knew there had to be a simpler way, so I invented this," said the inventor. The SIDE STEP simplifies climbing and maneuvering at the upper side of a vehicle. It eliminates the struggle of scaling the side of a vehicle, thus reducing the risk of slipping and falling. This safe and reliable stepladder offers convenience to vehicle owners. It also offers a user-friendly design that is easy to transport and store when not in use.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BSJ-392, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

