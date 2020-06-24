InventHelp Inventor Develops Vein Visualizer (HUN-877)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to save patients time while preventing pain when having a blood sample taken or having an IV started," said an inventor from Richmond, Texas. "This inspired me to develop an imaging system for the veins."

He developed the HANDHELD VEIN X-RAY that enables its operator to visualize veins in an arm for insertion of a needle. This invention could be easy to use while providing accuracy to save time while limiting pain and bruising. Additionally, it would ensure that intravenous medications are properly delivered.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-877, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

