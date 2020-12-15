InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Accessory for Swimming Pools (SOG-496)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to enhance the swimming pool or pool party experience," said an inventor, from Fairfield, Calif., "so I invented the POOL PARTY. My design enables you to easily chlorinate the pool and it eliminates the need to utilize traditional speakers that can become wet and damaged."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique accessory for a swimming pool. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional chlorine dispensers and it enables users to enjoy music at the pool. As a result, it enhances convenience and entertainment. The invention features a versatile and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for swimming pool owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-496, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

