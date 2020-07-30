InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Badge Holder (HTM-9327)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work at three different hospitals and when I place one of my badges and a key together on the same bungee something is always in the way," said an inventor from Midwest City, Oklahoma. "This inspired me to develop a better means to store badges together with keys to allow them to conveniently be used."

She developed the patent-pending DOUBLE BUNGEE BADGE AND KEY HOLDER to eliminate a mess of multiple, tangled clip attachments. This invention ensures that a badge and keys are always together and safely attached to the user. Additionally, it would offer users improved organization and accessibility.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-9327, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

