InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Bike (OCC-1488)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of the problems associated with the Toyota Prius as well as standard e-bikes," said an inventor from Westminster, California. "This inspired me to develop a multifunctional e-bike system."

He developed the E-BIKE HYBRID WITH RECHARGEABLE SYSTEM which features a multi-functional and versatile design. This invention could recharge itself, provide a generator while also being employed as a conventional bicycle. It may improve the user's health while decreasing the effects of global warming.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1488, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

