InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Blunt for Smokers (CNC-324)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Chester, S.C., has developed the patent pending FILTERED READY BLUNT, a modified delivery system for smoking medicinal or recreational marijuana.

"I smoke a lot. I wanted to develop a way to make smoking marijuana more enjoyable," said the inventor. The FILTERED READY BLUNT provides a better way to administer medical or recreational marijuana. It prevents a user from emptying a cigar's contents and replacing it with marijuana. This will eliminate the mess and waste of performing this traditional method. This system will allow for a customized smoking experience. It is compact in size for easy portability. Finally, it offers convenience and a longer-lasting smoke.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-324, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

