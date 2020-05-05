InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Board Bag for Surfers (SDB-1412)

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and practical alternative to traditional surfboard bags," said an inventor, from Kealakekua, H.I., "so I invented the SURF LOUNGE BOARD BAG."

The invention provides an effective way to store, transport and protect a surfboard. It also offers a sleeping place, and a cool spot for shade if needed. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort, it could help to prevent surfboard damage and scratches and it keeps personal items dry and secure. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for surfers and water sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design is extraordinary yet practical, as it offers multiple uses that all surfers and beach goers desire. Most importantly, the BOARD BAG offers more protection due to its unique design and materials."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1412, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

