InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Branch Support System (CPC-404)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have received many requests to address branches that were bending and about to break on fruit trees to vegetable plants," said an inventor from Bridgeport, Connecticut. "This inspired me to develop a better means to stabilize the branches."

He developed the MULTIPURPOSE TREE BRANCH SUPPORT to support a tree branch to prevent it from breaking. Additionally, it may alter the growth of a branch. The use of this invention could improve the health and appearance of the tree while preserving fruit tree crops.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-404, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

