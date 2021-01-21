InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Cleaning Tool for Hard-To-Reach Areas (SVH-239)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier, light-weight way to dust, vacuum and collect dirt from a variety of surfaces including fans and blinds," said an inventor, from Savannah, Ga., "so I invented the K S SOLUTIONS. My design offers an improved alternative to struggling with traditional cleaning tools."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean hard-to-reach areas of a home. In doing so, it prevents debris from flying into the air and landing on other surfaces. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency, maneuverability and control. The invention features a versatile and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and cleaning services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SVH-239, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

