InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Cooking Lid to Increase Convenience & Space (FGC-159)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a small kitchen and I thought there could be an improved, multi-purpose cooking lid to help save space," said an inventor, from Medina, Ohio, "so I invented the FRIENDLY LID. My design eliminates the hassle and mess associated with using and storing traditional lids."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to retain heat or release steam from a pot or pan. In doing so, it offers a versatile alternative to traditional cooking lids and it ensures that steam from the cooking pot returns to the pot and not on the stove. As a result, it increases convenience, organization and storage space in the kitchen, it reduces messes and it enables a cook to temporarily store cooking utensils or serve food. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for households, restaurants, small kitchens and students. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including various colors.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-159, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

