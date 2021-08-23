InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Design for Shoes (ALL-2111)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and stylish shoe that can easily transition from day to night," said an inventor, from Calhoun, Ga., "so I invented the CONVERTIBLE SHOE. My design is versatile and it eliminates the hassle of having to take extra pairs of shoes to work, on vacation or other locations."

The invention provides a versatile footwear option for users. In doing so, it enables the user to easily alter the height of the shoe. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it eliminates the need to purchase, pack or store multiple pairs of shoes. The invention features an attractive and economical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women and men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

