InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Juggling Game (NJD-2142)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found information regarding juggling not only helping individuals who have Alzheimer's disease, but also improving hand and eye coordination," said an inventor from Teaneck, New Jersey. "This inspired me to develop a game that would mimic juggling."

She developed the JUGGLE ME, patent-pending, that could be offered in various forms to provide users with fun and entertainment. It may also improve hand and eye coordination skills while increasing reaction times. Additionally, this invention may enhance the individual's typing skills for increased productivity.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

