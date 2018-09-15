InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Skirt/Dress Accessory (DPH-441)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Craig, Colo., has developed the B'S OVERLAY, an ornate covering for a skirt or dress that will alter its appearance. A prototype is available.

"My granddaughters inspired me to develop my idea. They wanted me to make a skirt with lace on it. My idea came to mind as a way to change the look of a skirt in many ways," said the inventor. The B'S OVERLAY alters the appearance of a dress or skirt. It allows a woman to create an array of looks. This helps expand the wearer's wardrobe at a reasonable cost. It also reduces the amount of clothing required in a wardrobe. It offers a colorful, eye-catching appearance that changes an ensemble from dull to exciting. This accessory is producible in various sizes, colors and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-441, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

