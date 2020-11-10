InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Undershirt for Dress or Casual Attire (AUP-1239)

PITTSBURGH., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an undershirt that can easily be worn throughout the entire day for work/formal occasions or casual outings," said an inventor, from Universal City, Texas, "so I invented the T2V. My design ensures that your undershirt is not visible whether you are wearing a dress shirt or casual shirt."

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile undershirt that can be worn either under a dress, uniform or casual shirt. In doing so, it eliminates the need to change the undershirt or pack a different type of undershirt. As a result, it could provide a neat and attractive appearance, enhance comfort, save money, and ensure convenience; all this is done with the press of one snap. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1239, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

