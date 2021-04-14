InventHelp Inventor Develops Visibility Vest (AAT-4568)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realize how dangerous it is for people to ride bicycles, drive or ride scooters or walk when it is dark," said an inventor from Stone Mountain, Ga. "This inspired me to develop an accessory that could be worn to increase the individual's visibility for enhanced safety."

He developed the patent-pending LIFE LIGHT VEST SAVIOR to provide wearers with enhanced safety and peace of mind. This invention could ensure that the wearer is clearly visible to deter the incidence of motorists striking pedestrians that could result in injuries as well as deaths. Additionally, this invention may allow wearers to more fully focus on various leisure time pursuits such as bicycling, running or walking.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

