InventHelp Inventor Develops Visual Aid for Improvised Music (NJD-2102)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the audience may not notice a disconnection among the musicians in a concert, the performers themselves probably do. Looking for a way to improve musical presentations, an inventor from Hopewell, N.J., created a communication tool that to keep all players in sync.

He developed a prototype for JAM ASSISTANT to communicate key, mode, tempo and time signature changes to musicians performing together. As such, it enhances musical creativity and allows for smoother performances. This novel accessory is designed to simulate playing a real piano and is easy to use. In addition, it is compact and portable since it folds for easy transport and storage.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I wanted to improve communication among musical performers to ensure they knew the proper key, mode, tempo and time signature of the piece to prevent dissonance, especially during improvisational sessions," he said.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

