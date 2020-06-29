InventHelp Inventor Develops Warm Wipe Dispenser (LVT-269)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After having our first child, my husband constantly left the wipes container open which resulted in the wipes drying out," said an inventor from Henderson, Nevada. "This inspired me to develop a means to ensure the wipes remained moist."

She developed the patent-pending AUTOMATIC WIPE CONTAINER to ensure that wipes did not dry out in order to save money. This invention stores and dispenses baby wipes in a sanitary, hands-free fashion to allow diapers to be changed without spreading the mess. Additionally, the warmer would eliminate the shock and discomfort of cold wipes to reduce the incidence of the child crying, struggling or otherwise fussing during diaper changes.

