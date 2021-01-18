InventHelp Inventor Develops Warming Bench (AAT-4511)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was thinking about how cold it gets during the winter months when football is played," said an inventor from Atlanta, Ga. "This inspired me to develop a better means to keep players warm, without bundling up so that they could more quickly and easily return to the field."

She developed the EXTREME SPORTS WARMING N COOLING STATION that provides added comfort and warmth for football players and coaches. This invention eliminates the players from bundling up so that they could more quickly return to the playing field. Additionally, this practical and convenient invention may be employed for various sports played in cold weather. It may also provide an evaporative cooling effect during the summer.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4511, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

