InventHelp Inventor Develops Water Bottle Identification Cap (CCP-1346)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are identification tags for wine glasses to keep them from getting mixed up, until now, there has been nothing to eliminate that same confusion over identical caps for water bottles. Concerned about this problem, two inventors from Prospect Heights, Ill., have come up with a solution.

They developed MI- CAP, MI-WATER specifically to enable water bottle users to distinguish their drink from others in social settings. As such, it stops them from accidentally drinking from someone else's container, preventing the spread of germs and disease. At the same time this safe, attractive, practical and easy to use invention reduces the waste of partially completed beverages. It is also lightweight, compact and portable. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. Additionally, they can come in different colors and prints depending on user's preference.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "We had a hard time keeping track of our own water bottles among identical containers," one of them said, "and wanted a way to mark them to prevent them from being mixed up with everyone else's."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17- -, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

