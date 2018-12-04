InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterbed Mattress Mover (ROH-577)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Pulaski, N.Y., has developed the WATER WHEELS, a device that makes it easier to move a waterbed mattress.

"I developed my invention out of necessity. Waterbed mattresses are bulky, heavy and extremely hard to move. My invention will ease the task of moving a waterbed mattress for relocation or cleaning purposes," said the inventor. The WATER WHEELS allows a waterbed to be conveniently moved without the need to take it apart. This device helps to improve the mobility of waterbed mattress. It reduces the physical strain associated with moving a waterbed mattress. This will allow relocation of the mattress and cleaning tasks under the bed to be completed more easily. This convenient and easy-to-use device will save an individual a great deal time and effort.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ROH-577, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

