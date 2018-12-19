InventHelp Inventor Develops Watertight Swim Cap (OCM-1289)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am an active swimmer who swims one mile, three days a week," said an inventor from San Pedro, Calif. "I have been searching for a product that keeps my hair dry. When I could not find such a product, I was inspired to develop a more effective swim cap."

She developed the SWIM PRO as a more effective cap for recreational and competitive swimmers. It would keep the hair dry and prevent water from seeping under its perimeter. Additionally, this unique invention uses advanced technology in its product development that would protect the hair from the harsh effects of chlorine and other pool chemicals.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCM-1289, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

