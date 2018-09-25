InventHelp Inventor Develops WATSON-WEAR (BGF-2025)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun alternative to walking at work or while on-the-go," said an inventor, from Inkster, Mich., "so I invented WATSON-WEAR."

WATSON-WEAR provides a fun and effective way to move from place to place. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional walking. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could provide an entertaining recreational activity. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals ages 12 and older. Additionally, WATSON-WEAR is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides an efficient and entertaining means of getting around."

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-2025, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

