InventHelp Inventor Develops WE GOT YOUR BACK (IPL-576)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable camisole option for women to wear under clothing," said an inventor, from Indiana, "so I invented WE GOT YOUR BACK."

Patent pending WE GOT YOUR BACK provides an improved foundation garment for women. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional camisoles and undergarments. As a result, it helps to prevent clinging and grabbing and it enhances comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for women. Additionally, WE GOT YOUR BACK is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to constantly tug, straighten or adjust a camisole."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-IPL-576, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

