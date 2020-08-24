InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Blanket (ALL-2079)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 "/PRNewswire/ -- I noticed homeless individuals carrying heavy blankets in the winter as well as spectators at sporting events and campers using blankets in very cold weather," said an inventor from Jonesboro, Georgia. "This inspired me to develop a garment which could act as a wearable blanket."

She developed CARL'S CREATIONS which combines a fashionable poncho together with a functional blanket. This invention allows complete maneuverability while offering warmth and comfort. Additionally, it features a lightweight design for easy transport and would garner a great deal of attention.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-2079, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

