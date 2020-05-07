InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Hand Therapy (RSD-122)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of physical therapy programs that address muscle soreness of the hands, an inventor from Bellflower, Calif., came up with a less formal approach. With his idea, users can find pain relief quickly and easily in their own home.

He developed MASSAGE GLOVE, patent-pending, to ease hand aches and pains. As such, it targets pressure points on the palms and fingers to alleviate muscle stress and strain. Thus, it may help rehabilitate hand injuries or degenerative issues and is particularly beneficial for those who suffer with arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome. Users will find it therapeutic, comfortable, safe, efficient and easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While remodeling my bathroom, my hands got sore after sanding the floor. I thought this would be a simple way to ease that pain."

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RSD-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

