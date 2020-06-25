InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Sleep Support System (NJD-2055)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting the day with the discomfort of a sore back or pain in other parts of the body due to a faulty mattress can be quite unpleasant. Fortunately, an inventor from Jersey City, N.J., figured out how to provide the needed support to alleviate this type of pain.

He developed THERA-COMFORT to do this without having to invest in an expensive new mattress. As such, it aids in maintaining proper spine alignment while sleeping, which contributes to a better night's sleep for overall good health. He designed it specifically for comfort, practicality and ease of use. It is also versatile, adjustable and therapeutic. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I decided to pursue this idea because my mother always suffered from pain due to ineffective support from her mattress," he said. "I wanted a more cost efficient solution than having to purchase an expensive mattress."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

