InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Wireless Alarm Clock (NPL-351)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When an alarm clock sounds in a room where more than one person is sleeping, it will most likely wake up everyone in the room," said an inventor from Fort Myers, Fla. "The sound of this unique alarm, however, will be heard only by the person who needs to hear it."

She developed EAR BUD ALARM provide a more convenient means of waking up on time than with existing alarms. As such, it affords peace of mind since it assures that the user will wake up on time but no one else in the room will be disturbed by the sound. This novel device is also comfortable and easy to use. Other advantages are its light weight, compact size and portability. Users will appreciate how convenient, practical and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

