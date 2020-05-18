InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Wireless Security System (BGF-2396)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We realized the limitations of conventional surveillance systems," said inventors from Flint, Michigan. "This inspired us to develop a more efficient personal security product."

They developed the MI3 SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM which features a compact and discreet design that easily clips to articles of clothing. This invention provides legal evidence to protect wearers, summons emergency assistance and stores and preserves video. Therefore, it could offer wearers peace of mind and enhanced safety.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2396, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

