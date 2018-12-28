InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Wireless Technology (BMA-5016)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Wearable technology that is hands-free and user-friendly is my goal," said an inventor from Concord, N.H. "I put my mind to it and devised this convenient, compact, wearable device to streamline modern-day communications."

He developed the ALIEN TOOTH to serve as an alternative to conventional communication devices, including mobile phones and smartphones. The unit is designed to be lightweight, compact and easily portable. The accessory remains out of the way yet readily accessible. It features hands-free operation so that the user may perform other tasks while using the device. The invention enables the user to take photos and videos, as well as make and receive calls. Furthermore, it includes a variety of other convenient features as well.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5016, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

